Indonesian man was refused to enter Australia despite having tourist visa - What can we learn?

Airport security check

Airport security check. Credit: vm/Getty Images

Published 2 November 2022 at 12:14pm
By Tia Ardha
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Endo Simanjuntak was being sent back home to Indonesia three days after arriving at Perth airport using a tourist visa. What can we learn from this case?

Available in other languages
Endo Simanjuntak arrived at Perth airport on a late night flight on 16 August, hoping to meet his brother and his family in Australia.

But the family didn't get a chance to greet him in person, after Australian Border Force (ABF) officers decided to cancel Endo's tourist visa, forcing Endo to return home just three days later.
Pertanyaan yang Membuat Endo Simanjuntak Ditolak Masuk Australia setelah Tiba Menggunakan Visa Turis

Oh, duck!: Pria yang Mencoba Bawa Masuk Enam Kilo Daging ke Australia Dicabut Visanya

Is there anything that could have been done to avoid this kind of incident? What can we learn from Endo's case?

While decisions regarding borders and immigration are of Australia's matters, to what extent can representatives of the Indonesian government help if someone is faced with a similar situation?

SBS Indonesian spoke with the Consul for Protocol and Consular Affairs at the Indonesian Consulate General in Perth, Shanti Utami Retnaningsih, regarding the matter.



