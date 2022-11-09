Available in other languages

Available in other languages

When she come by the SBS Radio studio back in 2018, Lusia Efriani Kiroyan was on her mission to produce 10,000 dolls with batik costumes - Batik Girl - by empowering 100 female inmates in Batam and Bali prisons.





The social entrepreneur who founded the Cinderella Indonesia Foundation was on a 'road show' at the time, one of which was to Australia, in an effort to raise funds and donate these dolls to children in need in ASEAN.





Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Lusia admitted that she had to find a solution so that the Batik Girl project could continue to run.





Advertisement

That was how animation series Ficusia was born.



LISTEN TO From doll to animated film, this is how 'Batik Girl' survives through pandemic 36:17 Play SBS Indonesian spoke with Lusia Efriani Kiroyan, who was accompanied by her Australian colleague Aila Willits, regarding her latest project and what her aspirations are to achieve the foundation's next goals.



Lusia Kiroyan (R) with Aila Willits at SBS Radio, October 2022.





Listen to SBS Indonesian

every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.

Follow us on Facebook