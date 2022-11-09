SBS Indonesian

From doll to animated film, this is how 'Batik Girl' survives through pandemic

Lusia Kiroyan.jpg

Lusia Efriani Kiroyan empowers female inmates at Indonesia's penitentiaries to make dolls with dresses made of used batik fabrics, named Batik Girl.

Published 9 November 2022 at 4:58pm, updated 22 minutes ago at 5:11pm
By Tia Ardha
Source: SBS
How did 'Batik Girl' go from being a doll project to becoming an animated film?

When she come by the SBS Radio studio back in 2018, Lusia Efriani Kiroyan was on her mission to
produce 10,000 dolls with batik costumes
- Batik Girl - by empowering 100 female inmates in Batam and Bali prisons.

The social entrepreneur who founded the Cinderella Indonesia Foundation was on a 'road show' at the time, one of which was to Australia, in an effort to raise funds and donate these dolls to children in need in ASEAN.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Lusia admitted that she had to find a solution so that the Batik Girl project could continue to run.

That was how animation series Ficusia was born.
INDO Lusia Kiroyan - Ficusia movie image

From doll to animated film, this is how 'Batik Girl' survives through pandemic

36:17
SBS Indonesian spoke with Lusia Efriani Kiroyan, who was accompanied by her Australian colleague Aila Willits, regarding her latest project and what her aspirations are to achieve the foundation's next goals.
Lusia Kiroyan (R) with Aila Willits.jpg
Lusia Kiroyan (R) with Aila Willits at SBS Radio, October 2022.


