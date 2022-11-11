SBS Indonesian

Indonesia-Australia relations ahead of G20 in Bali - Asep Kamaluddin Nashir

An airport billboard announces the G-20 summit, in Bali, Indonesia.

Published 11 November 2022 at 1:10pm, updated 3 hours ago at 1:18pm
By Nurhadi Sucahyo
Indonesia is the host of the G20 summit in Bali, 15-16 November 2022. This year's chosen spirit is Recover Together, Recover Stronger, as a bribery over world conditions that are not entirely fine.

How is the relation between Indonesia and Australia within the G20 framework?

As neighbouring countries, and both members of the G20, Indonesia and Australia have established many cooperation schemes through a number of agreements. But the relationship of the two countries is not always forever intimate.

International relations observer from Universitas Pembangunan Nasional (UPN) Veteran, Jakarta, Asep Kamaluddin Nashir, will discuss this issue, in the following interview.


Asep Kamaluddin Nashir - Universitas Pembangunan Nasional (UPN) Veteran, Jakarta
