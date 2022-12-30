Panoramic Train: Enjoying Rural Views

Panoramic trains, similar to some European countries, try to sell panoramas or rich landscapes of Indonesia, especially on the island of Java. As we often see in paintings, where the mountains are lined up, with rivers and rice fields and a small hut in the middle. So far, the view from inside the train is relatively limited due to the massive design of the train. By maximizing the glass on the walls and part of the roof, train passengers can now enjoy the view of the Indonesian countryside to the fullest.

Mr Ilud Siregar from PT Kereta Wisata, a subsidiary of PT KAI, shared his story regarding this panoramic train. Who knows, you might be interested and become an option when you are in Indonesia.