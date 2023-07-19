Latest News SBS Audio Indonesian Program – 19 Jul 2023Play07:05Latest News SBS Audio Indonesian Program – 19 Jul 2023.Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.48MB) Latest News SBS Audio Indonesian Program – 19 Jul 2023.Latest News SBS Audio Indonesian Program – 19 Jul 2023.Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.Follow us on Facebook and catch us up on podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesEthnic Tionghoa in Indonesia and their identity.Diabetes and kidney diseaseLatest News SBS Audio Indonesian Program – 17 Jul 2023Latest News SBS Audio Program Bahasa Indonesia - Sunday 16 July 2023