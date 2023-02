For decades the trailing waste was dumped into rivers and estuaries to the sea and polluted the environment causing the death of the fish and also the surrounding plants.





Adolfina Kuum, General Coordinator of the Community of Environmental Care (LEPEMAWI), Timika, in Papua, told how the tailings waste was damaging their environment, and how the community's efforts to hold PT Freeport accountable



