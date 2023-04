The rivalry has been between Sydney and Melbourne for decades.





Sydney's population dominated Melbourne in 1902 and has remained so for over a hundred years - until now.





Melbourne has surpassed Sydney as Australia's largest city with more than five million residents.



Today, Melbourne has about 19,000 more people than Sydney, with a total of about five comma eight million.



