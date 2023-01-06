SBS Bahasa Indonesia

Why Every Adult should have a Will

SBS Bahasa Indonesia

Mature mean working at home.

Mature man working at home. He has a laptop and is writing on a document at the table. He could be a businessman at his home office, or a mature age student. Credit: courtneyk/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 January 2023 at 4:20pm
By Tom Canetti, Greg Dyett
Presented by Silvy Wantania
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The most important New Year's resolution you'll make: writing a Will.

Published 6 January 2023 at 4:20pm
By Tom Canetti, Greg Dyett
Presented by Silvy Wantania
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Will is a legal document stating what you want to happen to your assets when you die. Dying without a Will can lead to a large portion of your assets being claimed by vernment agencies, as well as disputes among family members. This holiday season, legal experts say people should take some time out to write a Will and remove any future legal and financial burden from others.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

West Papua

The Moskona Tribe in Bintuni Bay Trying to Defend Their Indigenous Lands

West Papua

Suku Moskona di Teluk Bintuni Berusaha Mempertahankan Tanah Adat

Mature mean working at home.

Mengapa Surat Wasiat Penting Disiapkan

land area in Australia, and Indonesia the night

SBS Radio News Indonesian Language Program - Friday, 6 January, 2023