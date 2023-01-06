Why Every Adult should have a Will

A Will is a legal document stating what you want to happen to your assets when you die. Dying without a Will can lead to a large portion of your assets being claimed by vernment agencies, as well as disputes among family members. This holiday season, legal experts say people should take some time out to write a Will and remove any future legal and financial burden from others.
Mature man working at home. He has a laptop and is writing on a document at the table. He could be a businessman at his home office, or a mature age student. Credit: courtneyk/Getty Images
Published 6 January 2023 at 4:20pm
By Tom Canetti, Greg Dyett
Presented by Silvy Wantania
Source: SBS
The most important New Year's resolution you'll make: writing a Will.
