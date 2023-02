The significant increase in gambling losses has renewed calls for urgent reforms on that $25-billion-dollar national industry.





New South Wales Liquor and Gaming has released its third quarter of 2022 data, which shows profits from poker machines in clubs and pubs totalling more than two billion dollars.





That is comparable to the $3.8 billion generated in the first six months of the year.





