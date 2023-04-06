Exhibition of Balinese artists in Sekala Niskala: The Seen and Unseen

Exhibition of Balinese artists in Sekala Niskala: The Seen and UnseenPlay17:19 Source: Supplied / Project ElevenGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (15.85MB) Project Eleven present Sekala Niskala: The Seen and Unseen which will be held from April 18 to June 25 at the Footscray Community Arts Center, Melbourne.Sri Dean speaks with Mrs. Resika Tikoalu to discuss more about this exhibition.Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday at 3 pm. Follow us on Facebook and catch us up on podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhat are the medical benefits of fasting in Ramadan?Observing Ramadan as Australia's first Afghan-born, hijab wearing federal politicianAustralia wants to recruit an extra 125,000 bone marrow donorsNew gut health cookbook aims to help Australians using Low FODMAP approach