I Ketut Widhi Putra is the leader of the artists from Bali Kita Arts Community who will perform at the 2022 Indonesia Festival in Melbourne. Ketut explains to Sri Dean about the danceswhicht will be performed by his group. He also briefly talks about how the Balinese coped with the difficult times during the pandemic.

