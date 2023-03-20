Participation in the nation building can also be done even though we are in another country

Delivery of aid and the IUAB Program to school children in Tanah Siang District, “Murung Raya” Regency, Central Kalimantan Province. (PPIA Documentation, 2022).

As a form of PPIA Victoria's concern for future generations, this Indonesian student organization in Victoria has a program called Science for the Nation's Children (IUAB) which is held once a year.

In his interview with SBS Audio Indonesian Language Program, Quincy John, President of PPIA Victoria and Agatha Simanjuntak Project Manager of the IUAB Program explained, how the program was implemented. NTT (East Nusa Tenggara), or the Maumere area to be precise, has been selected as the recipient area of assistance and also where the IUAB program will be implemented this year. They also appealed to other young Indonesians to join the program because there are several positions that had not been filled.
