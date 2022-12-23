Migrant Workers Still Lag Behind Others in Australian Workforce

But the report rests on Australian Bureau of Statistics data from two years ago, and migrant workers now face a less tense job market and a larger number of permanent visas is being granted.
General view of road maintenance in Sydney, Tuesday, May 5, 2015. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE
Published 23 December 2022 at 6:31pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Silvy Wantania
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new report shows migrant workers are more likely to be employed in lower paid industries regardless of their actual skills.
Published 23 December 2022 at 6:31pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Silvy Wantania
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share