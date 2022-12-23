SBS Bahasa Indonesia

Migrant Workers Still Lag Behind Others in Australian Workforce

INFRASTRUCTURE STOCK

General view of road maintenance in Sydney, Tuesday, May 5, 2015. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE

Published 23 December 2022 at 6:31pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Silvy Wantania
Source: SBS
A new report shows migrant workers are more likely to be employed in lower paid industries regardless of their actual skills.

But the report rests on Australian Bureau of Statistics data from two years ago, and migrant workers now face a less tense job market and a larger number of permanent visas is being granted.


