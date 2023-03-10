Affordable rentals in Australia slumped to half in last 12 months

rental_property_02_gettyimages-95468779.jpg

The number of affordable rentals listed on the national property market has almost halved within 12 months. New figures show the proportion of rented properties under $400 a week has dropped to less than a fifth of the market, making life even more difficult for those on low incomes.

A report issued by property data firm PropTrack shows the number of properties listed with rents below $400 a week has dropped.

In Hobart, that number was down 12 per cent in rental listings, while down 9 per cent in Darwin, and in A-C-T, down 2 per cent.

In regional areas, the availability of properties listed below $400 per week has dropped from nearly 38 per cent to 26 per cent.

And there have also been declines seen in other capitals.


