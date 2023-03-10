Affordable rentals in Australia slumped to half in last 12 months

A report issued by property data firm PropTrack shows the number of properties listed with rents below $400 a week has dropped.





In Hobart, that number was down 12 per cent in rental listings, while down 9 per cent in Darwin, and in A-C-T, down 2 per cent.





In regional areas, the availability of properties listed below $400 per week has dropped from nearly 38 per cent to 26 per cent.





And there have also been declines seen in other capitals.







Listen to SBS Indonesian

every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3pm.