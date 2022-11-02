SBS Indonesian

Street Child World Cup celebrates homeless and refugee children

SBS Indonesian

Attendees at the Street Child Football World Cup

Attendees at the Street Child Football World Cup

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 November 2022 at 4:32pm, updated 3 hours ago at 4:43pm
By Danielle Robertson
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Every four years, the Street Children's World Cup is held to raise awareness of the world's most vulnerable children. This year, 28 teams from 24 countries took part in the tournament in Qatar on October 8-15, one month before the FIFA World Cup

Published 2 November 2022 at 4:32pm, updated 3 hours ago at 4:43pm
By Danielle Robertson
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and catch us up on
podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Airport security check

Indonesian man was refused to enter Australia despite having tourist visa. What can we learn?

ABS CPI FIGURES STOCK

Does the newly handed down Federal Budget give hope to ease the burden of daily life?

SBS News Indonesian Program – 31 Oct 2022..

SBS News Indonesian Program – 31 Oct 2022

(L-R) Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet meet resident Brian Burgin in Lismore (AAP).

Update on the flood situation in NSW from an SES volunteer