Street Child World Cup celebrates homeless and refugee children

Listen to every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm. Follow us on and catch us up on .
Attendees at the Street Child Football World Cup
Published 2 November 2022 at 4:32pm, updated 3 hours ago at 4:43pm
By Danielle Robertson
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Every four years, the Street Children's World Cup is held to raise awareness of the world's most vulnerable children. This year, 28 teams from 24 countries took part in the tournament in Qatar on October 8-15, one month before the FIFA World Cup
Published 2 November 2022 at 4:32pm, updated 3 hours ago at 4:43pm
By Danielle Robertson
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share