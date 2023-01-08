How far has Australia reached Indigenous representation in 25 years?

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

The Howard Government considered the council's recommendations in 2002, rejecting outright three of them.





With the disclosure of the cabinet papers, ministers felt a national apology was inappropriate, a treaty would be divisive, and the rationale for a referendum had not been made, soon after a similar proposal was rejected by the Australian people in the 1999 referendum.





Seven years after the initial recommendation, a national apology was delivered in 2007 by then-prime minister Kevin Rudd.





