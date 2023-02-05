Camel milk - more than just a traditional milk substitute

Camel milk has been a staple drink for thousands of years in various cultures, but in Australia camel milk is still a rare drink.

Traditionally camel milk is popular among the peoples of the Middle East and Africa.


The industry included a small industry in Australia with only a handful of camel dairies across the country.

Now the consumption of camel milk is on the rise with studies showing its benefits for people with diabetes.

A new study in Melbourne suggests a glass of camel milk a day can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Although researchers have been buoyed by these early results into the potential benefits of camel milk, they say more studies are needed to better understand how it works to reduce glucose in the blood.

