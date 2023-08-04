More protection is required for Alas Purwo National Park in Banyuwangi district, East Java

In addition to birds, tigers whose population is getting smaller are also a target in Alas Purwo. Moreover, this forest has a mystical aura, which is culturally believed to be a source of strength in the unseen stories in the land of Java.







Although the National Park is protected, there are still communities that hunt for wildlife in the interests of the economy.





Efforts to tackle this hunting practice certainly continue to be made. However, as explained by Noviyani Utami, Head of the Regional I National Park Management section, Alas Purwo National Park Hall, this step is not easy.





