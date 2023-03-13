Ukrainian-Russian War: People's war, which cannot be defeated?

A vigil is held at Lychakiv military cemetery in Lviv to mark the first anniversary of the conflict. (Getty).

After a year of war between Ukraine and Russia, there is no sign of a settlement in the near future. Yet in war regardless which side wins, both sides suffer losses and casualties.

Lt. Gen. (Ret) Bambang Sudarmono, his last position before retiring was as Head of the Unit for the Acceleration of Development in Papua and West Papua Provinces (UP4B). It was an agency established to support coordination, facilitate, and control the implementation of the Accelerated Development of Papua and West Papua Provinces.
Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Bambang gave his analysis of the Ukrainian-Russian war. He believes the Ukrainian-Russian war can be said as people’s war, which historically has never been defeated. To Sri Dean, Lt. Gen (Ret.) Bambang explained why.
