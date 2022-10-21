Small businesses to get cyber security support training

Australians are increasingly living their lives online - socialising and running businesses over the internet. The





Australian government's CyberSecurity Centre is tasked with ensuring it can be done in a safe way.





But it is feared that many companies are unprepared.





A survey from the Council of Small Business Organisations found 59 per cent of small businesses rated their cyberbusiness practices as bad, improveable, or just fine.





Now, a group of banks and telecommunications companies have joined forces in a new initiative they hope will protect small businesses from cyberattacks.





It's called Cyber Warden.



