Small businesses to get cyber security support training

Small Business

Small businesses face difficulties in protection from cyber attacks Source: SBS

Published 21 October 2022 at 2:03pm
By Debora Groake
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS

Since the theft of Optus data, increased attention has been paid to the way businesses keep their customers' information secure and a new initiative to protect small businesses online has been launched.

Australians are increasingly living their lives online - socialising and running businesses over the internet. The

Australian government's CyberSecurity Centre is tasked with ensuring it can be done in a safe way.

But it is feared that many companies are unprepared.

A survey from the Council of Small Business Organisations found 59 per cent of small businesses rated their cyberbusiness practices as bad, improveable, or just fine.

Now, a group of banks and telecommunications companies have joined forces in a new initiative they hope will protect small businesses from cyberattacks.

It's called Cyber Warden.

And that is the result of an alliance between the Commonwealth Bank, Telstra, and the Council of Small Business Organisations of Australia. [COSBOA]

