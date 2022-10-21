Small businesses to get cyber security support training

Australians are increasingly living their lives online - socialising and running businesses over the internet. The
Australian government's CyberSecurity Centre is tasked with ensuring it can be done in a safe way.
But it is feared that many companies are unprepared.
A survey from the Council of Small Business Organisations found 59 per cent of small businesses rated their cyberbusiness practices as bad, improveable, or just fine.
Now, a group of banks and telecommunications companies have joined forces in a new initiative they hope will protect small businesses from cyberattacks.
It's called Cyber Warden.
And that is the result of an alliance between the Commonwealth Bank, Telstra, and the Council of Small Business Organisations of Australia. [COSBOA]