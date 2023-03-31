Look out for the gorgeous but venomous blue-ringed octopus

Groups of blue-ringed octopuses are known for the iridescent blue markings that adorn their bodies and they usually do not attack humans unless they are provoked in some way.





Can this blue ring gurit is very venomous and works very quickly, so it can quickly lead to death.





That's the reality for those less fortunate bitten by a blue-ringed octopus.





At first the bite is painless. But quickly the poison worked crippling its target.





You can call the Poison Information channel 24 hours a day on 13 11 26, or in case of an emergency, call an ambulance by calling 000.









