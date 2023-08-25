Kewarganegaraan Australia | Keyakinan, Hak-hak dan Kebebasan Demokratis Australia | Bagian 2

Lulus ujian kewarganegaraan Australia adalah salah satu pencapaian terpenting dalam perjalanan migran kita, dan Anda harus mengikuti tes tersebut dalam bahasa Inggris. Mari bergabung dengan Luke dan Angeline yang menjelaskan kata-kata kunci dan gagasan yang perlu Anda ketahui.





Episode kali ini berfokus pada Bagian 2 dari buklet Australian Citizenship: Our Common Bond , Australia's democratic beliefs, rights and liberties (Kewarganegaraan Australia: Ikatan Bersama Kita; Keyakinan, hak-hak dan kebebasan demokratis Australia).





Transcript

Angeline



I'm Angeline, my head is buzzing with questions about the Australian citizenship test, and this is part two: Australia’s democratic beliefs, rights and liberties.





Luke



My name is Luke. And I'll help you understand phrases like parliamentary democracy, the 'rule of law', a 'fair go', freedom of speech and ...





Angeline



...much more. You know, even if you are an expert English speaker you might not know some of these phrases! So let's go through them together.





Luke



A core value is a value that is of central importance to Australians. Democratic beliefs, rights and liberties are core values.





Angeline



One core value is freedom of speech. So, in the test, you could be asked to choose an example of freedom of speech.





Luke



First, what is Freedom of speech?





Angeline



Freedom of speech means that people have the right to say, write, think and discuss their ideas with others whatever they are.





Luke



Examples include peaceful protests against the government or any person or organisation we disagree with.





Angeline



There’s also freedom of association and freedom of religion. That's something you could be asked about, too.





Luke



Secular means not connected with any religion.





Angeline



Is the government of Australia secular?





Luke



Yes, because the government operates separately from churches and all other religious organisations.





Luke



To discriminate against someone means to treat them in a way that is different and not right or fair.





Angeline



So, for example, it is against the law to discriminate against someone because of their gender.





Luke



Yes. There are laws to make sure a person is not treated differently because of their age, gender, race, religion or disability.





Having equality or being equal means being treated like everybody else, that is, being equal in status, rights, or opportunities.





Angeline



For example, gender equality in the law means that men and women have the same rights.





What is a 'fair go'?





Luke



Equal opportunity in Australia is often called a 'fair go'.





Angeline



When we give someone a 'fair go' it means that we allow them the same opportunity to work hard, show their talent and be as successful as anyone else.





Angeline



What is Australia's system of government called?





Luke



Australia’s system of government is called a parliamentary democracy. This means the power of government comes from us, the citizens, because we vote for who will represent us in parliament.





Angeline



Can I swipe for a bit?





Luke



People who represent us in parliament are called representatives.





Angeline



So who must the representatives in parliament answer to?





Luke



They must answer to us, the Australian people.





Angeline



This is another democratic belief we have in Australia. You could be asked...





Luke



How about you show us what's written?





Angeline



I was about to. So, what is the 'rule of law'?





Luke



The rule of law means that everybody is equal under the law.





Angeline



Even the Prime Minister.





Luke



I'm sure I have more words on that tablet.





Angeline



I don't want it anymore. What are the responsibilities of Australian citizenship?





Luke



Your responsibilities are what you should do as a good citizen.





Angeline



Like, all Australians must vote in federal, state and territory elections, as well as in a referendum. That's our responsibility.





Luke



And also, a privilege. A privilege is a special right, an advantage, and a special honour.





Angeline



What are some of the privileges of Australian citizenship?





Luke



You can apply for a job in the Australian Public Service or the Australian Defence Force.





Angeline



I have a better one. You can apply for an Australian passport and re-enter Australia whenever you want, without a visa.





Luke



Let’s practise. Who must the representatives in parlament answer to?



A) other politicians.

B) other community and religious leaders.

C) the Australian people.

The answer C is correct. The representatives in parliament must answer to the Australian people.





Angeline



What does the 'rule of law' mean?



A) All Australians are equal under the law.

B) Australia's system of government is a parliamentary democracy.

C) All Australian citizens must vote for people to represent them in parliament.

The answer A is correct. All Australians are equal under the law, regardless of their position and status.





Luke



What do we call the freedom to join or not join a legal organisation?



A) Freedom of expression

B) Freedom of association

C) Freedom of religion

The answer B is correct. Freedom of association is the right to join or not to join any legal organisation.





Angeline



What does a 'fair go' mean?



A) What someone achieves in life should be a result of their talents, work and effort

B) What someone achieves in life should be a result of their wealth and background

C) Both A and B are correct

The correct answer is A. A 'fair go' is our way of saying that what someone achieves in life should be a result of their talents, work, and effort.





Angeline



That's Part 2 done, and you've come so far already! So, the next video is really important because you’ll learn the vocabulary you need to understand how Australia is governed.





Here’s one I had to learn: double majority. Do you know what that means? Find out in Part 3…









