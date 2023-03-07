Australia ready for WBC, with solid support from the Japanese community

The highly anticipated World Baseball Classic (WBC) will begin on March 8.





The last time the WBC was held to determine the world's best was six years ago, in 2017. The 5th WBC in 2021 was postponed to 2023 due to the COVID-10 pandemic.





Twenty countries will compete in the 5th WBC, with pool matches and the quarterfinals in Japan, the United States, and Taiwan. The semis and final will take place in Miami, Florida.





Japan and Australia will play in pool B, along with South Korea, China, and the Czech Republic, at Tokyo Dome. The top two teams will advance to the next stage.



Credit: World Baseball Classic The Australian team arrived in Japan on February 23 and has been busily preparing for the tournament in Fuchu City and Miyazaki.





The relationship between Fuchu City and Australian baseball goes back to 2018 when the city became their hub for friendly matches. The warm hospitality and the overwhelming support from the local community has been a great source of motivation and power for the team.





And it was not all baseball. The team visited local shrine and primary schools and held a children's baseball clinic, providing valuable opportunities of cultural exchange for residents.



The welcome the team received from the Japanese community was "surreal and special," infielder Liam Spence tells SBS Japanese.





"Growing up, you see stuff like that on TV, and then to experience the love and support towns like this can give you, it's a cool feeling."





From the Victorian town of Geelong, Spence grew up idolising his two elder brothers, Nick and Josh, eight and ten years his senior, who were elite baseball players. He became the key player for Tennessee university baseball, then drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2021. He has already played Triple-A and is a promising player who just won a Claxton Shield.



Liam Spence - (Team Australia) in action during the Team Australia World Baseball Classic training camp in Miyazaki City Tokyo, Japan prior to the start of the 2023 World Baseball Classic Pool B round at the Tokyo Dome. Credit: SMP Images / Baseball Australia Media It will be his first WBC, and the 24-year-old is looking forward to a huge baseball fan of Japan.





"I've heard a lot about the Japan crowd, how loud they are, and how they are never silent. I am excited to experience this first hand."





For the first time, the senior men's uniform will feature an indigenous recognition symbol on the chest, designed by Whadjuk Noongar woman and Perth artist Jarni McGuire.





It pays respect to the rich history and culture of Australia's First Nations people.



For Spence, who went to primary school with many indigenous students, having the symbol representing the First Nations and Australia makes him "prouder and grateful".





Many Japanese and Japanese heritage baseball players, like Akira Bastianon, are looking forward to the tournament, where Australia and Japan will go head-to-head.



Akira Bastianon represented NSW in the U16’s Australian Youth Championships, taking home the trophy. Credit: Chieko Bastianon Akira has played baseball for eight years and recently represented New South Wales in the U16 Australian Youth Championships, taking home gold.





"I am very excited for WBC as I will get to see the best players from each country play against each other," Akira tells SBS Japanese.





The player he is particularly looking forward to watching is Shohei Otani, who wears number 17 in the Los Angeles Angels.





"I look up to Shohei Ohtani because he is one of the world’s best in pitching and hitting which is something I aspire to."





Akira, who hopes to play in the Major League in the future, says the Australia-Japan match will be exciting.





"I would like both of them to play well. And I will be happy no matter the outcome. I will be cheering for both teams!"





Australia, currently ranked 10th in the world, will play its opening match against South Korea (4th ranking) on March 9, then against China (30th ranking) on the 11th.





They will then face the number one Japan on the 12th, who are aiming for their first win in three tournaments.





Australia has participated in all four previous tournaments and hopes to pass through the group stage for the first time this tournament.







