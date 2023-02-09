Mardi Gras gave Ukyou the strength to come out. This year he will be parading with his family

Key Points There will be two Japanese floats in this year's Mardi Gras parade in Sydney

Ukyou Forsyth will be parading with six of his family members

He hopes to inspire younger people who are struggling with their sexuality

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras holds a special place in Ukyou Forsyth's heart.





The parade, which is the biggest LGBTQIA+ event in the Southern Hemisphere, falls close to his birthday every year.





In addition, the Japanese-Australian says it's what gave him the strength to come out to his family and friends almost eight years ago now.





"At the Mardi Gras, everyone was freely expressing their sexuality. I realised that it was nothing to be ashamed of," Ukyou tells SBS Japanese.



It gave me the courage to come out. And even if it didn't work out, I knew I had my place here. Ukyou Forsyth

The third son of eight siblings, Ukyou was born to an Australian father and a Japanese mother, and spent most of his childhood in Hiroshima, Japan.





Although Ukyou felt “different” during his teenage years, he was unable to confide in anyone, and continued to deny his identity.





"Until I came out, I believed it was something that had to be kept hidden, unspoken. I was determined to carry the secret to my grave," says Ukyou.



Ukyou (third from the right) and his family in earlier years. Credit: Iori Forsyth As he was growing up, okama - talents were becoming prominent in Japanese media.





This stereotypical term is used to describe male homosexuals, particularly those who are effeminate or practise cross-dressing.





It often came with negative connotations.





"I wasn’t like them. I was a male who liked males, but I didn’t know what that meant.





"Gays were viewed negatively, yet no one told me about it, or educated me about it."



There were no people around me who could tell me it was okay to be gay. Ukyou Forsyth

While he's previously attended the Mardi Gras, this year marks the first time Ukyou will participate in the parade, and he'll be joined by six other members of his family, including his mother Sachiko.





“Once it was something that had to be hidden, but now they are all celebrating with me, my individuality. It’s rare for straight people to mix or be involved, so I am very happy,” he said.





Ukyou hopes that by parading he can inspire courage in members of the younger generation who may be experiencing similar difficulties.



Ukyou's sister Iori (right), was the first person to whom Ukyou came out about his sexuality. Credit: Ukyou Forsyth His mother has never seen a Mardi Gras parade before, but is looking forward to being part of the float.





"I am still not that familiar with LGBT [community], but I am looking forward to learning more as a family through this parade," Sachiko tells SBS Japanese.







Looking back at her son's coming out, the mother of eight says she felt "sorry" for not noticing Ukyou's struggles despite living together for 19 years.







"I was worried about whether I had ever hurt Ukyou," she says, stressing that nothing has changed between the two.







"A child's happiness is a parent's greatest wish, so if he is happy, I am happy too."





Credit: Ukyou Forsyth Ukyou's float will be joined by a number of people from Japan, with the assistance of Japanese non-profit Colourful Change Lab, the organisation behind Kyushu's annual Rainbow Pride celebration.







The organisation reached out to the Forsyths after seeing another group who call themselves Gender Free Japanese debut at the Mardi Gras last year, parading for marriage equality in Japan.





Japan is still the only country in the G7 that does not fully recognise same-sex marriage or partnership.





Gender Free Japanese will again parade this year, alongside Ukyou's float, bringing the total number of Japanese people participating to over 100.



Gender Free Japanese debuting in last year's Mardi Gras. Credit: Yusuke Oba “We hope to continue this every year and tell the world about the current situation in Japan,” Gender Free Japanese's Ayaka Yamada tells SBS Japanese.





It gives opportunities for people to learn and become familiar with the LGBTQIA+ community, adds her partner, Koki Yamada.





For Masaru Ito, who started the group, and does not identify as LGBTQIA+, the group is his way of showing support to his friends in the community.





“I hope for equal marriage in Japan and hope to give courage to the young Japanese generation struggling with their identity,” he said.



Ukyou is an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community in Japan and continues to share his experience on his family's YouTube channel.





He hopes to be a "beacon of light" and a "source of courage" for those who may be struggling with their sexuality.





The 45th Mardi Gras parade will return to Oxford Street, Sydney, on 25 February.





Coinciding with WorldPride festival , the parade will be the biggest ever, with over 200 floats and 12,500 marchers expressing their passion and advocating for equal rights.







