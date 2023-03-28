Why this Japanese tourist is travelling 3500km across Australia on a scooter

It has been almost two months since Uni ( oo-nee ) began his 3500km journey from Melbourne to Cairns on a kick scooter.





While some may label him as “crazy”, this is not the first time this working holiday-maker has ventured out on a journey like this.





Uni, originally from Tokyo, did a round trip of Japan on a kick scooter just a year ago.





He says that journey was to “change himself” in terms of a greater understanding of his life goals.





However, on completion, he says his aim remained incomplete so he went in search of a further challenge.



Warm welcome far outweighs hardship

Not knowing the dangers of riding a scooter on a highway in Australia, he says he was initially honked at and abused by passing drivers. A red car stopped to offer him a lift, but at a cost of $100.





On several occasions, he says he ran out of water with no shops in sight. At other times, he was stranded by torrential rain and floods.





While choosing to travel along back roads for safety, sometimes he was left with no choice but to carry his almost 25kg of belongings, walking along a beach, even a cliff, he says.



But he says the thought of giving up never once crossed his mind.





“This is a journey to change me. If I fail, it’s proof I couldn’t change myself,” Uni tells SBS Japanese.





And the new friendships and the warm welcome he has received far outweigh any of the hardships he has faced so far, he says.



When I first arrived in Australia, I never thought of staying at a private residence. Uni

Strangers open up their homes

However, as word has got around about Uni's adventure, strangers have opened up their homes and shared their friends' contact details to ensure him safe passage, he says.





Just recently, Uni says he did his first casual job at a Japanese restaurant in Nambucca Heads, earning some money while recuperating with a comfortable bed and Japanese food.





“I missed miso soup the most," he said.



The meaning behind his outfit

Of course, there are still many days when Uni sleeps rough in a small tent, drinking his precious water supply and eating his only food - bread.





“Sometimes I feel guilty drinking water, knowing it will soon run out,” he said.





“Bread is the lightest food to carry. Sometimes I give it a bit of a change with some peanut butter.”





He says when compared to his first trip in Japan, where he began with no money, his current trip along the east coast of Australia is “not as tough”.





“I just want to put myself to an extra challenge," he said.





He says this is the very reason why he wears sandals, rather than sneakers, even though his feet are now covered in cuts and blisters.



Uni's unique Japanese kimono was a gift from an elderly man he met in Kyoto, during his trip around Japan, he said.





He says the man called him daily to check on him and was his greatest supporter when Uni chose Australia as his next destination.





Unfortunately, the kind man passed away last September, Uni says.





"I wanted to bring him to Australia and be part of my journey," he said.





In addition to his kimono, Uni wears a traditional hat, kasa , and other clothing.



Uni's evolving journey

While Uni is definitely on track to change himself, to overcome his shyness, the valuable encounters he has had along the way have influenced his thinking and are reshaping his journey, he says.





In Newcastle, he says he was introduced to a Ukrainian lady, who fled the war 11 months ago.





He says he spoke to her husband via a video call, who was in hospital after being shot in the leg.





"It opened my eyes further as to what is going on in the country," he said.





Uni says there was much to learn from the woman's positivity, despite her struggles.





"Listening to other people's stories and learning from them is helping me to grow," he said.





Now his desire to give back has grown even more, he says.





While it was always his plan to re-trace his trip with a car once he had reached his destination, to thank everyone who helped him along the way, Uni has now begun fundraising to help refugees.





The once-shy man with little English will be holding talks along the way to raise funds.



With a motorcyclist Source: Supplied / Uni "Hopefully, by the time I retrace my journey in a car, my English will have improved so that I can really communicate my appreciation," he said.





