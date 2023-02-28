2km vertical light into the WA sky: Sculpture by the Sea Cottesloe

Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe , is back for its 19th annual exhibition from March 3 to March 20.





Staged on the beautiful Cottesloe beach in Western Australia, this year's exhibition will bring over 70 artworks created by artists from 12 countries, including Japan, America and Taiwan.





This year, Takeshi Tanabe, one of Japan's most highly regarded artists, is the Tourism Western Australia Invited International artist.





Mr Tanabe is a regular face of the Sculpture by the sea - this will be his 6th exhibit at Cottesloe, while he has exhibited nine times at the Bondi event.



Takeshi Tanabe's sculpture ‘Locus of Time 18-1’ - part of the Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail 2022. Credit: Susan Hando Mr Tanabe's work, 'Between Sky and Earth (Exchanging Messages)', is a penetrating light artwork that shines directly upwards 2km into the night sky from the end of the groyne at Cottesloe beach.





He says the opportunity to have his artwork exhibited in the beautiful location of Cottesloe beach with the Indian ocean as a backdrop is a great honour.





"I am very happy," he tells SBS Japanese.





The artist says, unlike his usual sculpture, which involves digging out stones or welding metal, the installation of light artwork in a public space is complex, including the equipment.





The opportunity and support of the Western Australian government made this possible.





"I have always wanted to do light art in Australia," he says.





"I want to create a monument to mankind's desire to convey a message from the earth to the universe, and an expression of our own questioning of the future of mankind,





"I hope that the viewer who gazes at the night sky with this work will have an opportunity to question the nature of our existence on the earth."



The 19th annual Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe runs from March 3 to March 20.





Mr Tanabe's 'Between Sky and Earth (Exchanging Messages)' will be visible at 7:45 pm, 8:15pm and 8:45pm each evening, as all lights on the south beach and parkland of Cottesloe beach and the groyne, will be turned off for 30 seconds to show off the speed of light penetrating 2km vertically into the night sky.





For Mr Tanabe's full interview, listen below.



LISTEN TO WA州の夜空へ放たれる光『スカルプチャーバイザシー・コッテスロ』招聘アーティスト田辺武 10:47 Play

