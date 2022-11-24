SBS Japanese

A day of surprises in Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 4

SBS Japanese

Germany v Japan: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Japan's Shuichi Gonda saves another shot at goal from Germany Credit: Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 November 2022 at 5:16pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Junko Hirabayashi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The surprises have kept coming on day four of the World Cup.

Published 24 November 2022 at 5:16pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Junko Hirabayashi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Germany took the lead in the 33rd minute from a penalty, but it was the chances to score they didn't take that came back to haunt them.

After the break, Japanese goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda made four consecutive saves at one point- and then, the tide turned.

Japan's Substitute Ritsu Doan scored from a rebound in the 75th minute to level the scores.

And, eight minutes later, Takuma Asano- who plays his club football in Germany- produced the winning goal.

Japan 2, Germany 1 the final score.
READ MORE

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS

How to listen to the FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS Radio

Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

Visit our Facebook for more Japanese stories.

LEARN JAPANESE

Slow Japanese

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Japan Training and Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Shouri No Emi Wo Kimi To by UKASUKA-G（J-Pop Hub）

30/70 Collective

30/70 Collective（MF 436）

Sasaki Nanako and Hiroshi Ibusuki.jpg

How Adelaide United's Japanese players found success in A-League

Sweden v United States: Women's Football - Olympics: Day -2

Yuko Fukuda's Sports Talk: Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita FIFA 2022