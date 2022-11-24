A day of surprises in Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 4

Germany took the lead in the 33rd minute from a penalty, but it was the chances to score they didn't take that came back to haunt them.
After the break, Japanese goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda made four consecutive saves at one point- and then, the tide turned.
Japan's Substitute Ritsu Doan scored from a rebound in the 75th minute to level the scores.
And, eight minutes later, Takuma Asano- who plays his club football in Germany- produced the winning goal.
Japan 2, Germany 1 the final score.
Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.
Visit our Facebook for more Japanese stories.
LEARN JAPANESE
Slow Japanese