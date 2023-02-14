Adelaide Fringe Festival begins this Friday, 17 February, the biggest arts festival in the Southern Hemisphere.





From comedy to drama, music and circus, eclectic and vibrant events line up for 31 days.





Held every day during the festival except for Mondays, Maho Magic Bar is an intimate magic entertainment brought to you by incredibly talented magicians direct from Japan.





Debuting in the 2020 Adelaide Fringe Festival, the sold-out event is now back by demand.



Maho Magic Bar' will transport you to a glittering Tokyo night Credit: Adelaid Fringe festival The neon-lit pop up bar will be set up in Rundle Park.





Inside are five bar counters where the five magicians perform their magic and rotate.





For K-suke Shirayuri, this is the second year to be part of the Maho Magic Bar.





His first stint was in Brisbane last year.





Although K-suke has studied magic abroad, he first struggled with the Australian accent.





He also realised that what is received well in Japan does not necessarily reflect how it is here in Australia.





This time, he has come "well prepared".





"I tried to think of things that Australians would receive well."



Credit: Peter Wallis The Magic Magic Bar, where magic is performed right in front of customers at the bar counter, "is both entertainment and customer service," he says.





That is why we treat people politely and show " Japanese-ness".





In the interview, K-suke spoke about the differences in reactions between Japanese and Australian audiences, how he delivers the same magic differently to accommodate, and how K-suke dived into the showbiz of magic.





For more, listen below.



LISTEN TO Japanese magician K-suke brings mind-blowing entertainment to Adelaide Fringe Festival 10:17 Play The Magic Magic Bar will be held at Rundle Park as part of the Adelaide Fringe Festival from 17 February to 19 March.





Saturday and Sunday morning sessions are family-friendly.





For more information, visit the official page .



READ MORE 魔法マジックバー、アデレードフリンジフェスティバル

