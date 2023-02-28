AFP launches foreign interference awareness campaign

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Krissy Barrett.

Multicultural communities are now considered a front line of defence against interference by foreign governments in Australia. The Australian Federal Police has launched an information campaign in the hopes more people from diaspora communities will come forward to report criminal behaviour. This new approach also coincides with a drive by the federal government to improve cybersecurity - which it says is also a matter of national security.

In the wake of the Optus and Medibank cyber breaches, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is concerned Australia has no real functional cyber incident response - and foreign actors could try to take advantage of that.
But it's not just hacking by foreign actors that's of concern.
It's also acts of foreign interference.
The A-F-P is now making a direct pitch to multicultural Australia, amid fears they are an increasing target - and the crime is being under-reported.
Krissy Barrett says the AFP is launching an education campaign - to include fact sheets in 30 languages - to encourage Australians with migrant backgrounds to speak up to authorities if there's a threat.


