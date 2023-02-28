AFP launches foreign interference awareness campaign

In the wake of the Optus and Medibank cyber breaches, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is concerned Australia has no real functional cyber incident response - and foreign actors could try to take advantage of that.



But it's not just hacking by foreign actors that's of concern.



It's also acts of foreign interference.



The A-F-P is now making a direct pitch to multicultural Australia, amid fears they are an increasing target - and the crime is being under-reported.



Krissy Barrett says the AFP is launching an education campaign - to include fact sheets in 30 languages - to encourage Australians with migrant backgrounds to speak up to authorities if there's a threat.







