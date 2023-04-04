Unstoppable: African-Australian athletes smashing through the barriers

Manyiel Wugol decided to get a job so he could afford to participate in basketball (Supplied Jon Gellweiler).jpg

Manyiel Wugol decided to get a job so he could afford to participate in basketball. Source: Supplied / Jon Gellweiler

Sporting integrity is back in the spotlight after the testing saga engulfing Australian 800-metre star Peter Bol. Two independent labs have found no evidence he used a banned substance, but the impact on his athletic future remains unclear. Young African-Australian athletes say the incident has only highlighted bigger problems of barriers to sports participation.

Athlete Peter Bol's star was in the ascendency when he won Australia a silver medal in the 800 metres at the Commonwealth Games.
That came after the Sudan-born W-A Olympian had placed fourth in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
But his race to the top quickly came to a halt in January [[Jan 10]] this year when Sport Integrity Australia alleged the national record holder tested positive for banned substance E-P-O.
His name has since been cleared by the results of two independent lab tests.
The 29-year-old's sporting achievements made him an idol for many young African athletes who aspire to reach the ranks he did.
And while Bol rejects suggestions that racism was behind the testing saga, many of his supporters remain unconvinced.
For many young African-Australian athletes, the unfair treatment begins way before the Olympic champion level.
While sport can be a great vehicle for social cohesion, Australia is one of the most expensive countries in the world to play sport.
The average amount parents spend on sporting activities per child is $970 a year, according to data from the Australian Sports Commission.
For most migrant families, shelling out those couple hundred dollars a year is just not a viable option.
Lack of funding, financial barriers and racial discrimination are some of the barriers migrant communities across Australia face when it comes to participation in sport.


