After 60 years, a much-loved Japanese grocery shop in Sydney bids farewell

Kyoko Anegawa, ex-owner of the shop, came to Australia in 1960s. The shop was opened on Elizabeth Street and, in 1970s, it was relocated to Sydney north area where Japanese expats live.





After relocationg the shop to Castle Cove and Neutral Bay, Ms Anegawa moved the shop to the current location in Artarmon about 20 years ago.





People come to the shop not only to buy Japanese groceries but also to have a chat with Ms Anegawa. Especially during the time before Internet, the shop was the place to meet people and gather information.





In the audio, Mr Ben Hayward, Ms Anegawa's son and the current owner of the shop, and the store's staff Ms Chikage Hirata talk about the last day of the business and share the highlights during their time at the store.



"Our mother in Sydney"

In 2021, Ms Anegawa passed away suddenly. The news of her passing shocked the Japanese community in Sydney. Shortly after she died, flowers from the community started flocking to the store.





Some people even mistook the shop for a flower shop because of the large amount of flowers left outside.



Anegawa Japanese Groceries in Artarmon. Flowers were offered by the community in memory of Kyoko Anegawa, the shop owner. Photo was taken on the 19th of April in 2021. Credit: SBS

