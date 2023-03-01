Afternoon News in Japanese 1 March 2023

Listen to Australian news in Japanese, 1 March 2023.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
  • The government defends its planned superannuation changes after the opposition accuses it of breaching election promises
  • An accused killer extradited from India over a Queensland woman's death
  • High-profile forward Chloe Molloy becomes the first player to switch clubs during the AFLW priority sign and trade period
LISTEN TO
07:02
Afternoon News in Japanese 28 February 2023