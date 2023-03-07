TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlights the importance of expanding trade relations ahead of his visit to India tomorrow
- Warnings of a homelessness crisis if the federal government fails to renew funding
- Some one hundred thousand people expected to attend day one of the Test match between India and Australia on Thursday
Afternoon News in Japanese 7 March 2023
08:06
