Afternoon News in Japanese 7 March 2023

Listen to Australian news in Japanese, 7 March 2023.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlights the importance of expanding trade relations ahead of his visit to India tomorrow
  • Warnings of a homelessness crisis if the federal government fails to renew funding
  • Some one hundred thousand people expected to attend day one of the Test match between India and Australia on Thursday

LISTEN TO
Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
You can listen to our past stories from our podcast 
podcast
And don't forget to visit SBS Japanese Facebook page! 
Facebook 
page!
