Afternoon News in Japanese 11 April 2023

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
- The Australian government has reached an agreement with China for the resolution of the barley dispute
- Consumer finance company Latitude Financial will not pay a ransom to cyber criminals after millions of customers had their personal records stolen
- Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson won't say whether captain Sam Kerr will play in tomorrow morning's match against England in London
AFTERNOON NEWS 11 APR
4月１１日の午後のニュース
