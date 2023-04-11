Afternoon News in Japanese 11 April 2023

Japanese news sbs

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to Australian news in Japanese, 11 April 2023.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
  • The Australian government has reached an agreement with China for the resolution of the barley dispute
  • Consumer finance company Latitude Financial will not pay a ransom to cyber criminals after millions of customers had their personal records stolen
  • Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson won't say whether captain Sam Kerr will play in tomorrow morning's match against England in London
AFTERNOON NEWS 11 APR

4月１１日の午後のニュース


Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
You can listen to our past stories from our 
podcast

And don't forget to visit SBS Japanese 
Facebook 
page!
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Two school students point to a phone carried by Chris Minns over a table with phones in pouches.

Mobile phone bans to come into effect in NSW public high schools

Portrait of Fiorenza Cossotto

Verdi's Un ballo in maschera (VIVA! Opera 41)

Yuko Frost

The World of Wine (Australian wine)

Ryuichi Sakamoto

Ryuichi Sakamoto (MF 456) obituary