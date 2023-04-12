SBS Japanese: Afternoon News in Japanese 12 April 2023

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
- Moderate Liberals hope that the resignation of the Constitutional Conservative, Julian Leeser, will encourage hesitant Australians to support an Indigenous Voice to parliament
- The federal opposition is expressing concern the Prime Minister might be turning his back on the opportunity to join a major NATO security summit
- Australia has achieved a huge victory ahead of co-hosting the Women's World Cup later this year
AFTERNOON NEWS 12 APR
4月１2日の午後のニュース
