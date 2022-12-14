SBS Japanese

Afternoon News in Japanese 14 December 2022

Published 14 December 2022 at 2:18pm
Presented by Yumi Oba
Listen to Australian news in Japanese, 14 December 2022.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
  • Former prime minister Scott Morrison gives evidence before the Royal Commission on the failed robodebt scheme
  • The main bombmaker in the 2002 Bali bombings apologises to victims’ families
  • Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to advance to the final for the first time in two tournaments
LISTEN TO
Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
