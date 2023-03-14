TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
- US President Joe Biden says the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal will bring Australia, the US and the UK "closer than ever"
- A joint report warns Australia risks falling behind in net-zero emissions efforts
- In World Baseball Classic, Australia proceeds to the quarterfinals for the first time
Afternoon News in Japanese 14 March 2023
