Afternoon News in Japanese 14 March 2023

Listen to Australian news in Japanese, 14 March 2023.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
  • US President Joe Biden says the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal will bring Australia, the US and the UK "closer than ever"
  • A joint report warns Australia risks falling behind in net-zero emissions efforts
  • In World Baseball Classic, Australia proceeds to the quarterfinals for the first time
LISTEN TO
08:43
