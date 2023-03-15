TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
- Households across New South Wales, South Australia, and South-east Queensland could face power bill hikes as high as 23.7 per cent
- US officials say they "will not be deterred" after a US drone crashed after an encounter with Russian military jets
- The number of teams in the 2026 Soccer World Cup will be expanded from 32 to 48
LISTEN TO
Afternoon News in Japanese 15 March 2023
08:53
