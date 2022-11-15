今日の主なニュース
- Flood evacuation orders issued for the New South Wales town of Forbes, where river levels are rising faster than expected
- Trade sanctions likely to be on the agenda when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping this afternoon
- The world’s only Qatari L-G-B-T activist fears protests during the FIFA World Cup could lead to retaliation
Afternoon News in Japanese 15 November 2022
09:46
