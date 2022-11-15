SBS Japanese

Afternoon News in Japanese 15 November 2022

Japanese news sbs

Listen to Australian news in Japanese, 15 November 2022.

今日の主なニュース
  • Flood evacuation orders issued for the New South Wales town of Forbes, where river levels are rising faster than expected
  • Trade sanctions likely to be on the agenda when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping this afternoon
  • The world’s only Qatari L-G-B-T activist fears protests during the FIFA World Cup could lead to retaliation
Afternoon News in Japanese 15 November 2022

Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
