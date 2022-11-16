TODAY'S HEADLINE
- Foreign Minister Penny Wong expresses deep concern over reports of a Russian missile strike hitting Poland
- Australia joins a global alliance supporting the growth of the offshore wind energy sector
- Melbourne United basketballer Isaac Humphries becomes the first openly gay man to ever play in the National Basketball League
Afternoon News in Japanese 16 November 2022
