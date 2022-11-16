SBS Japanese

Afternoon News in Japanese 16 November 2022

Published 16 November 2022 at 2:45pm
Presented by Yumi Oba
Listen to Australian news in Japanese, 16 November 2022.

TODAY'S HEADLINE
  • Foreign Minister Penny Wong expresses deep concern over reports of a Russian missile strike hitting Poland
  • Australia joins a global alliance supporting the growth of the offshore wind energy sector
  • Melbourne United basketballer Isaac Humphries becomes the first openly gay man to ever play in the National Basketball League
LISTEN TO
Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
You can listen to our past stories from our podcast 
podcast
And don't forget to visit SBS Japanese Facebook page! 
Facebook 
page!
