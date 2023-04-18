SBS Japanese: Afternoon News in Japanese 18 April 2023

Listen to Australian news in Japanese, 18 April 2023.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
  • Northern Territory Senator Jacinta Price has been named Shadow Minister for indigenous Australians
  • Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil admits the country's migration system is broken and not delivering
  • Former footballer Gary Ablett senior is suing the A-F-L and two clubs, claiming he suffered damage from concussions as a result of their negligence
AFTERNOON NEWS 18 APR

4月18日の午後のニュース


Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
