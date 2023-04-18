SBS Japanese: Afternoon News in Japanese 18 April 2023

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
- Northern Territory Senator Jacinta Price has been named Shadow Minister for indigenous Australians
- Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil admits the country's migration system is broken and not delivering
- Former footballer Gary Ablett senior is suing the A-F-L and two clubs, claiming he suffered damage from concussions as a result of their negligence
AFTERNOON NEWS 18 APR
4月18日の午後のニュース
Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
You can listen to our past stories from our
And don't forget to visit SBS Japanese page!