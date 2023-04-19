SBS Japanese: Afternoon News in Japanese 19 April 2023

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
- Victoria's anti-corruption commission has found staff in the office of Premier Daniel Andrews put inappropriate pressure on public servants to award a $1.2 million dollar contract to a union
- A homebuilder that collapsed leaving people out of pocket in Victoria and Queensland owed almost $33 million to the Commonwealth Bank
- Interim Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is already under heavy fire just four games after taking over from Graham Potter
AFTERNOON NEWS 19 APR
4月19日の午後のニュース
Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
You can listen to our past stories from our
And don't forget to visit SBS Japanese page!