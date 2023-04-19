SBS Japanese: Afternoon News in Japanese 19 April 2023

Listen to Australian news in Japanese, 19 April 2023.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
  • Victoria's anti-corruption commission has found staff in the office of Premier Daniel Andrews put inappropriate pressure on public servants to award a $1.2 million dollar contract to a union
  • A homebuilder that collapsed leaving people out of pocket in Victoria and Queensland owed almost $33 million to the Commonwealth Bank
  • Interim Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is already under heavy fire just four games after taking over from Graham Potter
AFTERNOON NEWS 19 APR

4月19日の午後のニュース


