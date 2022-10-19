SBS Japanese

Afternoon News in Japanese 19 October 2022

Published 19 October 2022 at 2:33pm
Presented by Yumi Oba
Listen to Australian news in Japanese, 19 October 2022.　

TODAY's HIGHLIGHT
  • The flood disaster claims the life of a man in Victoria's north where the emergency is still ongoing
  • China tells Britain to protect its embassies after the alleged assault of a protester at a consulate in the UK
  • Fears for the safety of an Iranian rock climber
LISTEN TO
08:19

