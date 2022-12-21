SBS Japanese

Afternoon News in Japanese 21 December 2022

Published 21 December 2022 at 2:50pm
Presented by Yumi Oba
Listen to Australian news in Japanese, 21 December 2022.

TODAY's HIGHLIGHTS
  • Trade and detained Australians on the agenda for talks, as Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrives in Beijing
  • An inquiry into events surrounding the prosecution of the man accused in the Brittany Higgins matter
  • A chaotic welcome home for the World Cup winning Argentina football team
LISTEN TO
07:54
Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
