Afternoon News in Japanese 21 September 2022

Published 21 September 2022
By Yumi Oba
Listen to Australian news in Japanese, 21 September 2022

TODAY'S HEADLINE
  • The AFL announces an external independent panel to examine allegations of harassment targeting First Nations players
  • An inquiry to examine the increasing cost of childcare
  • The Socceroos prepare to play against New Zealand's team for the first time since 2011
LISTEN TO
Afternoon News in Japanese 21 September 2022

08:12
Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
You can listen to our past stories from our podcast 
podcast
