- The AFL announces an external independent panel to examine allegations of harassment targeting First Nations players
- An inquiry to examine the increasing cost of childcare
- The Socceroos prepare to play against New Zealand's team for the first time since 2011
Afternoon News in Japanese 21 September 2022
08:12
