Afternoon News in Japanese 22 February 2023

Source: SBS

Listen to Australian news in Japanese, 22 February 2023.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
  • ASIO spy chief warns of an 'unprecedented' threat, with attempts to recruit journalists, judges and military veterans
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to deliver a key speech, outlining the state of Australia's national security
  • Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton plead not guilty to nightclub fight charges
LISTEN TO
