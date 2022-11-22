SBS Japanese

Afternoon News in Japanese 22 November 2022

SBS Japanese

Japanese news sbs

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 November 2022 at 3:18pm
Presented by Yumi Oba
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to Australian news in Japanese, 22 November 2022.

Published 22 November 2022 at 3:18pm
Presented by Yumi Oba
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHTS　
  • The Prime Minister announces disaster payments for flood-hit New South Wales
  • WHO warns Ukrainians face a dire winter amid an energy crisis
  • Socceroos defender Robbie Cornthwaite confident in his team's abilities, ahead of Australia's World Cup clash with France
LISTEN TO
Afternoon News image

Afternoon News in Japanese 22 November 2022

08:39
Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
Advertisement
You can listen to our past stories from our 
podcast
And don't forget to visit SBS Japanese 
Facebook 
page!
Share

Latest podcast episodes

England v IR Iran: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

England gains big victory on Day 2 of the FIFA World Cup

FBL-WC-2022-TRAINING-JPN

Samurai Blue players speak ahead of their opener against Germany

DELIVEROO AUSTRALIA STOCK

Deliveroo food delivery company pulls out of Australia

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump announces third bid for the White House