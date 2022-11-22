TODAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
- The Prime Minister announces disaster payments for flood-hit New South Wales
- WHO warns Ukrainians face a dire winter amid an energy crisis
- Socceroos defender Robbie Cornthwaite confident in his team's abilities, ahead of Australia's World Cup clash with France
LISTEN TO
Afternoon News in Japanese 22 November 2022
08:39
Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
Advertisement
You can listen to our past stories from our
And don't forget to visit SBS Japanese page!