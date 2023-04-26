SBS Japanese: Afternoon News in Japanese 26 April 2023

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that the next Quad leaders meeting will be held at the Opera house in Sydney on May 24
- The Victorian government has officially raised the age of criminal responsibility in the state from 10 to 12 years of age, after calls to keep young people out of prisons
- Tasmania is reportedly on the verge of being able to enter the league with reports the federal government is going to announce funding for Hobart's Macquarie Point AFL stadium and precinct
AFTERNOON NEWS 26 APR
4月26日の午後のニュース
