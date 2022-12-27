SBS Japanese

Afternoon News in Japanese 27 December 2022

Published 27 December 2022 at 2:45pm
Presented by Yumi Oba
Listen to Australian news in Japanese, 27 December 2022.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
  • Authorities warn Australians to make sensible water safety decisions after multiple holiday drowning deaths
  • Ukraine's foreign minister provides more details on a conditional peace summit with Russia next February
  • Andoo Comanche leads the charge for line honours in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race
Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
