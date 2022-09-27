SBS Japanese

Afternoon News in Japanese 27 September 2022

Published 27 September 2022 at 3:13pm
Presented by Yumi Oba
Listen to Australian news in Japanese, 27 September 2022

  • Legislation for a national integrity commission passes the Labor caucus and will be introduced to parliament
  • The fallout from the Optus cyberattack continues, with unconfirmed reports the alleged hacker has removed the data of 10,000 Australians from the dark web
  • Fresh cheating accusations from a five-time chess world champion
Afternoon News in Japanese 27 September 2022

09:16
